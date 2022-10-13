World ‘more united’ after UN vote condemning Russia: Biden

WASHINGTON: The world is “more united” and “more determined” after a UN General Assembly vote condemning Russia over its illegal annexations in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

“Nearly eight months into this war, the world has just demonstrated that it is more united and more determined than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations,“ reported Anadolu Agency quoting Biden as saying in a statement.

“Together with the UN General Assembly, we will not tolerate illegal attempts at annexation or the theft of a neighbour’s land by force.”

“We will stand up for international law, the UN Charter, and the rights and protections it affords to Ukraine and its people – and to every state and people everywhere,“ he added.

Stating that the overwhelming majority of the world voted to defend the UN Charter and condemn Russia’s illegal attempt to annex Ukrainian territory by force, Biden said Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace and security by attacking the core tenets of the charter.

“The stakes of this conflict are clear to all—and the world has sent a clear message in response: Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot seize another country’s territory as its own.

“Ukraine is entitled to the same rights as every other sovereign country. It must be able to choose its own future, and its people must be able to live peacefully inside its internationally recognised borders,“ the president added.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that condemns Russia’s illegal annexation of four regions of eastern Ukraine, with 143 states voting in favour.

The move by the General Assembly came after the world body convened an emergency session Monday to discuss Moscow-backed referendums to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in violation of international law.

Five countries -- Russia, Venezuela, North Korea, Belarus and Syria -- voted against the resolution while 35 abstained, including China and India. - Bernama