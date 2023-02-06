World’s joint-biggest cargo ship leaves UK after first visit

LONDON: The world’s joint-largest cargo ship has set sail from the UK after its first visit, reported German news agency (dpa).

The 400-m MSC Loreto vessel is capable of holding 24,346 standard containers, which is currently the record number.

It shares this title with its sister vessel, the MSC Irina.

MSC Loreto arrived at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, the biggest and busiest container port in Britain, in the early hours of Tuesday.

It began to move from the dock just after 5 am (0400 GMT) on Friday after thousands of containers were exchanged.

The vessel, which is operated by the Swiss-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company, arrived in the UK from Rotterdam.

It started its maiden voyage from Ningbo in China in April. - Bernama