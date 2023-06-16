World’s largest indoor Harry Potter theme park opens in Tokyo

TOKYO: Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter opened to public on Friday, enabling visitors to explore the behind-the-scenes production of the Harry Potter movies as well as delight themselves with interactive magical experiences.

The studio, built on the former Toshimaen site in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, is the largest indoor Harry Potter attraction in the world and the first Warner Bros Studio Tour to open in Asia, reported Xinhua.

At the opening ceremony, British actor Thomas Andrew Felton, who played the role of Draco Malfoy, on behalf of the cast of the series, expressed his appreciation about “how much attention to detail that has gone into making this fabulous new home for the wizarding world”.

The second attraction of its kind in the world after London features not only iconic film sets, such as Diagon Alley and Forbidden Forest, costumes and props, but also interactive experiences. For example, visitors can take selfies that will be projected onto a framed painting-like screen, making them feel as if being part of the background of the film series.

In the studio, visitors can find the world’s largest Studio Tour Shop, which is divided into 11 different themes and decorated with over 7,000 specially created props and designs inspired by elements from Diagon Alley stores.

The theme park, which began construction in 2021, also allows visitors to enjoy British cuisines and wizarding world recipes like the famous butterbeer at replica film sets.

Entry to the park must be reserved in advance, with tickets for those aged 18 and above costing 6,300 yen (US$45). Entry for those between 12 and 17 will be 5,200 yen (US$37), and 3,800 yen (US$27) for children aged between four and 11. - Bernama