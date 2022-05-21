World to face unprecedented hunger crisis: Expert

ISTANBUL: The head of the International Association of Operative Millers Eurasia said Friday all institutions, including the United Nations (UN), Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO), World Trade Organisation (WTO) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed that the world will face an unprecedented hunger crisis.

Eren Gunhan Ulusoy cited international reports showing 811 million people are undernourished and 276 million live on the breadline while speaking at the group’s international conference in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

“Every piece of wheat is valuable, we must take steps to reduce hunger by reducing waste and preventing losses,“ he said.

The four-day event that started Thursday with an exhibition, will focus on several topics, including global grain production, trade issues and millers’ operations.

Millers must make an effort to protect each gram of raw material, he said.

If the disruption in the supply chain caused by Ukraine is not resolved, 47 million more people will face the breadline threat, he said.

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is one of the world’s major wheat exporters, Ukraine suspended wheat exports.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the world’s wheat stocks will fall by 12 million tonness, he said.

He said Ukraine raised its wheat stock from 1 million to 6 million tonnes this year and stressed that India was willing to meet the wheat deficit but after unexpected temperature increases, that country has currently banned wheat exports. - Bernama