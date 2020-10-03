Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 34.44 million, death toll at 1,024,917

TOKYO: More than 34.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,024,917​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker. The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links. COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER TERRITORIES CASES 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 207,060 7,260,393 6.34 India 99,773 6,394,068 0.74 Brazil 145,388 4,880,523 6.94 Russia 21,077 1,194,643 1.46 Colombia 26,397 841,531 5.32 Peru 32,463 818,297 9.95 Argentina 20,599 779,689 4.63 Spain 31,973 778,607 6.83 Mexico 78,492 753,090 6.22 South Africa 16,866 676,084 2.92 France 32,001 596,619 4.78 United Kingdom 42,202 490,596 6.35 Chile 12,867 466,590 6.87 Iran 26,567 464,596 3.25 Iraq 9,298 372,259 2.42 Bangladesh 5,305 366,383 0.33 Saudi Arabia 4,823 335,578 1.43 Turkey 8,325 321,512 1.01 Italy 35,918 317,409 5.94 Philippines 5,616 316,678 0.53 Pakistan 6,499 313,431 0.31 Indonesia 10,972 295,499 0.41 Germany 9,474 292,954 1.14 Israel 1,561 256,071 1.76 Ukraine 4,261 217,661 0.95 Canada 9,409 162,659 2.54 Ecuador 11,495 139,534 6.73 Bolivia 8,045 136,219 7.09 Romania 4,915 132,001 2.52 Qatar 215 126,164 0.77 Morocco 2,229 126,044 0.62 Netherlands 6,409 124,097 3.72 Belgium 10,023 121,059 8.77 Panama 2,406 113,962 5.76 Dominican Republic 2,108 112,728 1.98 Kazakhstan 1,725 108,044 0.94 Kuwait 615 106,087 1.49 Egypt 5,946 103,317 0.6 Oman 935 98,585 1.94 United Arab Emirates 424 96,529 0.44 Poland 2,570 95,773 0.68 Sweden 5,895 94,283 5.79 Guatemala 3,267 93,090 1.89 Japan 1,607 85,599 0.13 Mainland China 4,634 85,424 0.03 Nepal 509 79,728 0.18 Belarus 844 79,421 0.89 Costa Rica 930 77,829 1.86 Honduras 2,380 77,598 2.48 Portugal 1,983 77,284 1.93 Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials Generated at 04:00 GMT. -Reuters