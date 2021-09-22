Xi tells UNGA China aims to provide two billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to world by year end

NEW YORK: China aims to provide the world with 2 billion vaccine doses against Covid-19 by the end of this year amid the ongoing global pandemic, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday, reported Sputnik.

“China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion (Covid-19) vaccines to the world by the end of this year,” the Chinese leader said during his virtual address during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Xi Jinping has also noted that in addition to donating US$100 million to COVAX China will donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries over the course of this year.- Bernama