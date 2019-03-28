‘Yellow vests’ blamed for spike in French road deaths

PARIS: France’s road safety department has blamed a 17% spike in road deaths last month on the destruction of radars by the “yellow vest” protesters.

In February, 253 people died in road accidents in mainland France, 37 more than the same month a year ago.

The figure was also a significant increase from January, when 238 people were killed.

“The effect of the widespread damage to fixed radars is increasing and is being felt in the deterioration of behaviour across the network”, the interior ministry’s road safety department said Thursday.

The “yellow vest” revolt began in rural France in mid-November over fuel taxes but quickly grew into a broader wave of resistance to President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies, seen as tilted towards rich urbanites.

Since then hundreds of speed radars have been vandalised or destroyed by protesters, who accuse the state of holding car-dependent rural-dwellers to ransom by lowering the speed limit on most secondary roads to 80kmh from 90kmh.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said in January that nearly 60% of the country’s radars had been vandalised or destroyed.

While the number of attacks on radars has fallen since, government delegate on road safety Emmanuel Barbe warned Thursday that motorists had grown used to keeping their foot to the floor, a situation he called “extremely concerning”.

He estimated the cost of repairing the damaged radars at €40 million (US$45 million) and the lost revenue from speeding fines at €500 million.

In December, the road safety department had already recorded a 268% increase in speeding offences recorded by the radars.

The spike in fatalities comes after the number of road deaths fell to a record low last year, with combined deaths on the mainland and overseas French territories falling to 3,503 from 3,684 in 2017.

The government linked the decline to the new speed limit on secondary roads. — AFP