Zelensky wants to hold direct talks with China’s Xi on conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW: Volodymyr Zelensky (pix) says he wants to hold direct talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the conflict in Ukraine.

“I would like to talk directly. I had one conversation with (President) Xi Jinping that was a year ago... Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression on Feb 24, we have asked officially for a conversation, but we (haven’t had) any conversation with China even though I believe that would be helpful,” Sputnik quoted Zelensky telling the South China Morning Post newspaper.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on Feb 24. Many Western countries and some of their allies have condemned the move, calling it an invasion, as well as imposed sanctions on Russia.

At the same time, China like many other Asian, African and Latin American nations, refused to join the sanctions. Moreover, Russia has drastically increased the oil exports to China since Feb 24. - Bernama