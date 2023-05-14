Zelenskyy wanted to strike Russian territory, blow up Druzhba pipeline: Reports

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had proposed behind closed doors to strike Russian territory and bomb the pipeline used by Russia to supply oil to Hungary, reported Sputnik.

Citing classified US intelligence documents leaked through the Discord messaging platform, The Washington Post on Saturday said the documents “reveal a leader with aggressive instincts that sharply contrast with his public-facing image as the calm and stoic statesman.”

According to the leaked documents, in late January Zelenskyy suggested that, in order to give Kyiv “leverage in talks with Moscow,“ Ukraine should “conduct strikes in Russia” while moving Ukrainian ground troops into Russian territory to “occupy unspecified Russian border cities,“ The Washington Post said.

In separate meetings in February, Zelenskyy suggested that Ukraine attack unspecified locations in Russia’s Rostov region using drones. The Ukrainian president also suggested that Ukraine “blow up” the Druzhba pipeline supplying Russian oil to Hungary.

Zelensky had also expressed regret at the fact that Ukraine did not have long-range missiles capable of reaching Russian troops on Russian territory, according to documents cited by The Washington Post.

Earlier this month, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed that London was sending Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Kyiv. The minister dodged giving a straightforward answer to a question whether there are any restrictions on the use of the missiles by Kyiv. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed London’s move as a step leading to a serious escalation of the conflict. -Bernama