Zimbabwe's cholera cases rises to 3,017

HARARE: Suspected cholera cases in Zimbabwe have risen to 3,017, with 2,910 recoveries, 19 confirmed deaths, and 52 suspected deaths, a minister said on Thursday, reported Xinhua.

All provinces have reported suspected cases, with Manicaland recording the highest number at 1,251, followed by the capital Harare with 1,121, and Matabeleland South Province with 277, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said at a press briefing.

“The government will implement a multi-sectoral approach led by the minister responsible for water, sanitation, and hygiene to address water and sanitation challenges which are fuelling the outbreak,“ she said. -Bernama