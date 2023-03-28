Zoom expands Zoom IQ empowering collaboration, unlocking people potential

KUALA LUMPUR: Zoom Video Communications Inc has announced the expansion of Zoom IQ, a smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks people’s potential at Enterprise Connect.

According to Zoom in a statement, Zoom IQ summarises chat threads, organises ideas, drafts content for chats, emails and whiteboard sessions, as well as creates meeting agendas, among others.

The company also announced it will use OpenAI to bolster its unique federated approach to artificial intelligence (AI) based on flexibility.

Zoom’s federated approach to AI leverages its own proprietary AI models, those from leading AI companies such as OpenAI and select customers’ own models.

With this flexibility to incorporate multiple types of models, Zoom’s goal is to provide the most value for its customers’ diverse needs and these models can also be customised to perform better for a customer, based on their vocabulary and requirements.

“We are excited to bring many more capabilities with new large language models. Our unique approach to AI will give customers the flexibility they want and help significantly improve collaboration and customer relations,” said Zoom chief product officer, Smita Hashim.

Zoom IQ will have a host of new capabilities scheduled to release soon, including Zoom IQ chat compose in which Zoom Team Chat users can soon use the compose feature to help compose messages based on conversational context in addition to changing message tone to customise suggested responses.

In addition, with Zoom IQ email compose, users will get email draft suggestions in response to the conversational context from prior Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone calls and email threads.

Meanwhile, Zoom IQ meeting summary generates a summary, captures next steps, and shares via Team Chat, Zoom Calendar and email without recording the conversation, so those who did not attend will no longer have to sit through lengthy recordings.

Additionally at Enterprise Connect, Zoom is also showcasing other innovations to make teamwork more meaningful and strengthen customer relationships with Zoom Huddles; Intelligent Director; and Zoom Scheduler. - Bernama