Alert TNB to avert electric shocks during floods: TNB

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public have been told to inform Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) if their premises experience rising water levels so that the national utility company can disconnect electricity supply for safety.

TNB corporate affairs and communications senior general manager Datuk Mohd Aminuddin Mohd Amin said consumers whose premises were flooded should avoid using electrical appliances and ensure the main switch was turned off to prevent the possibility of electric shocks.

"Contact the nearest TNB office, TNB Careline 15454 or TNB Facebook Careline as soon as the water level is rising so that electricity supply can be cut off to avoid any untoward incident," he said in a statement here today.

He said TNB was constantly monitoring the situation from time to time and would close supply to the substation in the affected area if the water level exceeded the danger level.

"The temporary power cut to the affected area was to ensure the safety of the people. Electricity supply will be restored as soon as flood water has subsided and the situation has returned to normal," he said. — Bernama