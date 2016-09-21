DBKL confiscates 301 units of PPR and public housing

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) confiscated 301 units of houses under the People's Housing Project (PPR) and Public Housing (PA) here for offences where the tenants did not live in the houses allotted (left vacant) and the houses were occupied by illegal tenants (rental upon rental) since last April.

The director of the DBKL Corporate Planning Department, Khalid Zakaria said in a statement that the confiscations were carried out through 15 series of operations involving 17 DBKL PA and PPR areas here.

He said the DBKL took the stern action after identifying 615 cases involving various offences through integrated operations with the police, Immigration Department and the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK).

"Besides confiscating the housing units concerned, we also arrested 10 foreign tenants, while 34 drug addicts were detained and referred to the AADK for further action," he said in the statement.

Khalid said the operations were implemented to detect any violation of the terms of the agreement by the tenants besides clearing the housing areas owned by the DBKL from unhealthy elements. — Bernama