Subramaniam chairs who regional committee meeting in Manila

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam (pix) will be steering the 67th session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Committee for the Western Pacific taking place in Manila from today until Oct 14.

In a statement, the Health Ministry noted that Dr Subramaniam was the incoming chairman of the gathering.

"It is a form of acknowledgement from the international community of his strength as an advocate leader and achievement in developing a robust health system and providing good healthcare to the public," it said.

The minister, among others, would call for member states' commitment to develop sustainable and high performing health systems that will ensure people's health.

The statement said Dr Subramaniam would also highlight the importance of tackling current health threats, in particular dengue and Zika. — Bernama