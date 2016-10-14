One out of four people in Terengganu mentally ill: Exco

DUNGUN: A total of 95,293 people or one out of four people in Terengganu have mental health problems, said state Health, Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Roslee Daud.

He said based on the findings of the research by Health Ministry, mental problems should not be underestimated.

"The issue of mental health is not only about madness, but it also involves changes in emotions, thoughts and behaviours that cause disorder in terms of daily activities functionality and the inability to establish interpersonal relationships.

"Various factors can contribute to mental health problems such as financial crisis, family problems, physical illness, stress at work, chronic diseases and violence," he told reporters after launching the state-level World Mental Health Day 2016 here today.

Also present was state health director Dr Mohammad Omar.

Mohammad said the public could get mental illness treatment at hospitals or health clinics including at the Community Mental Health Centre at Wakaf Tapai Clinic in Marang and Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital.

He said about 40% of the 702 patients who received treatment at the centre since three years ago, had gained employment. — Bernama