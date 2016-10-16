Versus Versace signs Zayn

POP star Zayn is collaborating with Versus Versace on a new collection, Zayn x Versus, as well as upcoming advertising campaigns.

Zayn Malik's capsule collection for men and women is expected to debut in Versace stores and online from May 2017 onwards, while he will start appearing in Versus Versace campaigns from February 2017.

"I've always wanted to design clothes, and there's no brand I'd rather design for than Versus," the former One Direction member said in a prepared statement. "The bonus is that I get to collaborate with Donatella [Versace], whom I love and admire. I know we'll create something amazing." — AFP Relaxnews