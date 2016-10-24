Is 'workventurer' the new bleisure?

A HOTEL reservation site has coined a new travel term it's hoping will replace the "bleisure" trend: "workventurer".

While "bleisure" emerged as a buzzword a few years ago to denote the rising trend of mixing business with leisure travel, Hotwire.com has coined the term "workventurer" to describe business travelers who are tech-savvy, spontaneous and seek out rich travel experiences.

According to Hotwire, 'workventurers' are more likely to have planned a spontaneous weekend trip in the past year; traveled with friends of family; taken a road trip; and splurged on a fancy meal.

They prefer craft beer over domestic, and compared to other Americans, are more likely to follow healthier diets.

For the survey, 6,490 US adults were polled.

Pointing to studies highlighting the psychological benefits of travel, experts at Hotwire are hoping the new term will stick, and send the industry on a new trajectory that encourages business travelers to shift their mindset and become more adventurous.

"Business and personal travel don't have to be so segmented," said Hotwire president Henrik Kjellberg.

"Sometimes it's just about getting up early to walk across the Golden Gate Bridge before morning meetings, or relaxing at the end of a full day at a conference by checking out a hip new restaurant in a neighbourhood you've never been to."

The travel industry makes sport of coining new terms to characterise emerging trends, from staycations, babymoons, glamping, framily vacations, gastro-diplomacy and voluntourism. — AFP Relaxnews