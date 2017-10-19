Malaysian youths encouraged to join MyCorp: KJ

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian youths have been encouraged to join the MyCorp, an international youth volunteer leadership programme.

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said 40 participants will be needed for the next humanitarian mission in Sudan and Lebanon.

"In Sudan, it will be the first time we will be helping at the eastern part of the country, especially to assist with refugees who are involved (in a conflict) in Eritrea, Ethiopia and Khartoum. They will also assist with Sudanese refugees who had to flee their homes due to civil war," he told reporters here today at the launching of MyCorp at the International Youth Centre.

He added training will be conducted for three weeks from Nov 26 to Dec 23 before the volunteers are deployed to the countries mentioned for two months.

"Candidates will be chosen in November," he added.

The programme is open to candidates from 18 to 30 years old, with some of the requirements including understanding and conversing in English and possessing a passport valid for more than six months.

Further information is available on mycorps.my