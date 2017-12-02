PBB to fight for all S'wakian, says CM

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is one party which fights for the rights of Bumiputeras and all Sarawakians, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, said as the backbone of Barisan Nasional (BN) in Sarawak, PBB should strengthen its leadership and have it own strategy to defend the rights of Sarawakians, regardless of their racial background or political leaning.

"The spirit in PBB will help propel the party as PBB lays the track for the future of Sarawak," he said when opening Kuching Zone (I) PBB Delegates Conference at Penview Convention Centre here today.

PBB, he added, was a far-sighted party which knew how to chart its own future.

In this regard, he reminded the new generation of party leaders to stay united and be sensitive to changes according to the passage of time to empower the party.

"Let PBB continue struggling for the rights of Sarawakians and raise the standard of living of its people," he said.

On development, Abang Johari called on the younger generation in the state to build the state together towards greater excellence.

"We need to modernise the management of the state's economy and we will turn Sarawak into a modern state like the Silicon Valley," he said, adding that the strength of a state depended on the intellect and social harmony of the people. – Bernama