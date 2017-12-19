Mute slapped with single murder charge in Tg Sepat murder-arson case (Updated)

BANTING: A 38-year-old deaf-mute was charged in the magistrate's court here today in connection with the Tanjung Sepat murder-arson case, in which a family of four were killed.

Factory worker Kang Chang Heng – his right arm bandaged, believed to be due to burn injuries – was produced in court to face murder charges about four hours after the funeral for the four was held.

However, only one charge was read to him – that he murdered Chia Tee Nang, 73, at 72, Jalan Tepi Laut, Tanjung Sepat between 4am and 5am on Dec 13 – before Kang indicated that he needed a sign language interpreter.

Deputy public prosecutor Ain Fadilla Md Ali then informed the magistrate that Kang is a deaf-mute and would not be able to understand the charges.

Magistrate Mohd Isa Md Nor then set Jan 25 for mention and ordered the prosecution to arrange for a sign language interpreter.

Kang, who was unrepresented, had earlier arrived at the court at 1.45pm dressed in a grey T-shirt and brown shorts.

His right hand was bandaged. Burn marks were also visible on his right ear.

Earlier in the morning, relatives including the sons of deceased couple Chia and Lim Mai Shak, 68, were seen weeping as their remains along with their two grandchildren Ryan Chia Zeng Xi, nine, and Chia Yuan Bin, three, were taken in hearses for the funeral procession at 11am.

The funeral rites which began at 10am was held at the couple's second home in Taman Pelangi in Tanjung Sepat.

The remains were cremated at the Fu De Funeral Park.

It is learnt throughout the three days of mourning, the couple's daughter who is mute was not allowed to pay her last respects to her parents by their relatives.

A relative, who refused to be identified, said the decision was to avoid confrontation within the family which could have turned ugly due to her presence at the funeral.

The four victims were killed in a pre-dawn fire which also razed their wooden home to the ground.

While the police had initially classified the case as arson, the case was later reclassified to murder following the discovery of slash wounds on the bodies of three of the victims.