MyCC has collected RM3m of RM23.4m in total fines imposed so far

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has collected just over RM3 million of the total RM23.4 million in fines imposed for six cases since the establishment of the agency in April 2011.

This is due to two pending cases – Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS)-AirAsia Bhd and MyEG Services Bhd, with the former pending judicial review by the High Court in March next year after the Competition Appeal Tribunal agreed to set aside the fines against both airlines in February 2016.

MAS and AirAsia were imposed a financial penalty of RM10 million each as their collaboration agreement in 2011 had violated the Competition Act 2010.

Meanwhile, in June 2016, MyCC imposed RM2.27 million in financial penalty on MyEG after it was found to have abused its dominant position in the provision and management of online foreign worker permit renewals. It is now in under appeal.

On the dispute between between MyCC and the General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM) over insurance claim payments for motor repairs, MyCC director of enforcement Iskandar Ismail said the decision will only be known next year.

“The oral representation session is still ongoing, it’s quite complicated as there are 22 general insurance members involving 11 lawyers. At this moment, we can’t disclose any details,” he said at a media workshop organised by the MyCC here today.

Last February, MyCC announced that a proposed decision to impose a RM213.45 million fine on PIAM and its members due to the agreement between PIAM and the Federation of Automobile Workshop Owners’ Association of Malaysia for fixed trade discount rates for parts of certain vehicle makes, and labour hourly rates for workshops under the PIAM Approved Repairers Scheme.

Both PIAM and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) had said the agreement was reached on a central bank’s directive to resolve significant consumer complaints regarding repair times in the motor insurance industry. BNM also noted that MyCC’s proposed decision would severely impact consumers’ interests.

MyCC, an agency under the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry, safeguards the process of free and fair competition in commercial markets for the benefit of consumer welfare, efficiency of enterprises and the development of the economy.