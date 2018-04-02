20% drop in school bullying cases last year (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Bullying cases in schools have dropped by almost 20% in 2017 as compared to 2016, according to Deputy Education Minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan.

Speaking at the Dewan Rakyat today, he said the ministry recorded a total of 2,795 bullying cases in 2017, 653 fewer than the 3,448 cases in 2016.

"In such a short period, we have managed to reduce the number of bullying cases in schools. But in the ministry, we are not satisfied yet. We won't brag to say we have succeeded.

"We are still in the process. And I believe we can achieve 'zero bullying' if we can get cooperation from all quarters," he said.

Kamalanathan was responding to a complementary question by Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (Rompin-BN) on what measures were being taken by the ministry to handle disciplinary problems among students in schools.

The Hulu Selangor MP said presently, the ministry has already undertaken several initiatives, including conducting more campaigns in schools, character-building programmes, as well as collaborations with government agencies like the police and army.

On the installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) in schools, Kamalanathan said the ministry requires all schools that are categorised as high risk to be supplied with eight cameras and two monitors to be installed in the school compound.

"Three locations that are compulsory for the installation of CCTVs are the school's main entrance, inside the guard house and in front of the administration office. The location of the other five cameras will be decided by the school.

"However, the installation must be made at a suitable location, and must not compromise the privacies of the students and teachers," he said.

He added that high risk schools are defined as schools that are located beside or close to a main road, in a residential area and have frequent theft cases in the area.