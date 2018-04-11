More women voters than men for GE14

PETALING JAYA: Women will make up 50.58% of the electorate in the 14th general election based on the Election Commission's (EC) electoral roll as of the fourth quarter of last year.

According to the statistics gazetted by the EC on Monday, 11 states and two federal territories have more female voters than male voters.

The states with more female voters include Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pulau Pinang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Sarawak, and the two federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Only Pahang, Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan has more male voters than female voters. The 14th General Election will see 14,940,624 registered voters consisting of 14,636,716 normal voters, 300,255 early voters from the military and police as well as their spouses and 3,653 voters outside the country.

The state with the most number of female voters is Selangor at 1.22 million voters followed by Johor with 915,953 voters.

From the total, 7,557,187 (50.58%) voters are female while 7,383,437 (49.42%) voters are male.

The higher number of female voters is consistent with the 13th General Election where women make up slightly more than half of the total, with 7.5 million registered voters (50.6 %), while men make up 7.3 million (49.9 %).