Bodyguard in shooting case has military background (Updated)

GEORGE TOWN: The bodyguard of a Datuk who went on a shooting rampage at the Lim Chong Eu Expressway has a military background, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He said the suspect used to serve as a reservist in the "Askar Wataniah" (Territorial Army) and had a "carry and use" licence for the gun that was used in yesterday's shooting incident.

"The weapon belongs to a security company and the suspect has been given a licence to carry the gun," he said during a press conference today.

Khalid said based on interviews with the suspect's family members and initial investigations in the case, the man has mental health issues.

He, however, said the suspect's mental condition has not been evaluated before.

Khalid also said that the suspect has no prior criminal record.

In the 7.30pm incident yesterday, Datuk Ong Teik Kwong, 32, was killed along with two others who were randomly shot at.

Another four were injured including Radio Television Malaysia cameraman Mohd Amirul Amin Amir, 27, who was hit on the shoulder by a stray bullet.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.

When met at the Penang Hospital earlier today, Mohd Amirul's mother said her son was recuperating in the Intensive Care Unit after surgery.

Bunisah Mohd Ali, 58, told reporters that her son had undergone surgery to remove a shrapnel from his left shoulder.

Khalid had earlier visited the injured victims at the hospital.