Shoppers throng malls during Christmas holiday

KUALA LUMPUR: While many city dwellers took advantage of the Christmas holiday and long weekend to return to their hometowns, those who decided to stay 'celebrated' the occasion by thronging popular shopping malls to spend their extra bucks.

Roads leading to famous shopping havens in the Klang Valley, such as the Bukit Bintang shopping district, Mid Valley and Sunway Pyramid were jam-packed with vehicles entering since operating hours began.

Early paycheck and bonus were seen as factors enticing them to crowd these shopping malls, in addition to the tempting sales and discounts offered by outlets.

One of the mall's patron, Radzuan Muhamad, said he rarely spend his cash shopping for items except during year's end.

"I see it as a way to reward myself and my family after 'surviving' through the year," Radzuan, who works in the private sector, said jokingly.

"Furthermore, the year end bonus I received provide me with the extra cash to shop for necessities," he said while reminding other shoppers to spend their cash prudently.

Another shopper, who only wanted to be identified as Sam, said he did not expect to spend more than half an hour scouring for parking spots.

Although mildly irritated by the traffic, Sam said the big discounts offered by his favourite sports accessories retailer were enough to draw him to the mall.

He urged those who have plans to visit any shopping malls to take the available public transport and reduce congestion on roads.

In another part of the city, families were seen celebrating the tropical Christmas holiday by cooling off the heat at Kemensah river, a popular tourist spot in Ampang.

A family theSun spoke to said targeting nearby tourist spots was the easiest way to gather all members in the family for a short outing session.

"Some of us do not have the time to attend a long year-end holiday outside of Kuala Lumpur. We take the opportunity of this long weekend to conduct family activities in nearby places," a visitor said.