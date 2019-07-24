BNM: Recession fear overplayed, it’s just slower growth

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the ongoing US-China trade war, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) does not see a global recession on the cards, but merely a modest economic growth.

BNM Economics Department director Fraziali Ismail (pix) said the recession fear is overplayed globally.

“We’re not seeing a recession risk, be it globally or domestically. What we’re seeing is lower growth compared to our long term average,“ he told a media engagement session here this morning.

Yesterday, Affin Hwang Capital cautioned that the escalating US-China trade tensions may possibly lead to a global recession in 2020, posing downside risks to Malaysia.