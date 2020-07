KUALA LUMPUR: Sunway Bhd, Celcom Axiata Bhd and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd have joined hands to advance smart township solutions, encompassing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with fifth-generation (5G) connectivity.

The proposed collaboration will see the development of smart solutions in the areas of public safety and security, telehealth, e-learning, hospitality, leisure and retail experience using the latest telecommunications technology.

Sunway group president Datuk Chew Chee Kin said the group envisage Sunway City Kuala Lumpur to be Malaysia’s model smart sustainable city where a host of communities live, work, play, learn in a safe, healthy and connected environment.

“We will start with Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, but we plan to eventually expand this 5G ecosystem to all of Sunway townships including Sunway City Ipoh and Sunway City Iskandar Puteri, Johor,“ he told reporters after 5G and Smart Solutions Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony, today.

Celcom Axiata chief executive officer (ceo) Idham Nawawi said the proposed collaboration will boost its technological capacity building and potential in bringing innovative products and services while creating a ‘win-win’ situation to benefit the industry, rakyat and achieve the nation’s digital aspirations.

Meanwhile, the ceo of Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Michael Yuan said the collaboration will see the deployment of Celcom’s 5G connectivity and innovative IR4.0 solutions to Sunway’s building assets and townships nationwide.

“We will also be providing technology to transform Sunway as a leading smart city in the region to further solidify all parties to drive 5G + Cloud + AI innovation and strengthen the development towards digital transformation” he added. -- Bernama