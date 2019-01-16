Supreme Consolidated Resources rises 30% after Leap market debut

PETALING JAYA : Supreme Consolidated Resources Bhd rose as much as 30% to 65 sen this morning after making a firm debut on Bursa Malaysia’s Leap market.

The stock debuted at 60 sen at the opening bell, which was at a premium of 20 % or 10 sen to its offer price of 50 sen.

At 11.50 am, the stock which was the third among the top gaining counters, was still trading at 62 sen with 380,100 shares done.

The listing entailed the public issue of 13.14 million new shares at 50 sen per share.

The Sarawak based company was looking to raise RM6.57million from the exercise.

According to its information memorandum, the group intended to use a bulk of the proceeds amounting to RM3.50 million for the construction of warehousing facilities.

In addition to that, RM 1.97million has been earmarked for working capital while RM1.1million will be deployed to defray listing expenses.

Supreme Consolidated is involved in importing, trading and distribution of frozen, chilled, dairy and dry food products in East Malaysia since 1983.