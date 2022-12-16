Masterpiece of the Persian Empire

THE world’s oldest known carpet goes all the way back to the 5th century BCE – and it is a Persian rug. Due to the expertise and skills required to produce them, Persian rugs have been considered a luxurious possession since the beginning.

Antiquities experts and amateur enthusiasts have long praised Persian rugs for their beauty and remarkable quality. Renowned for their rich colours and unique designs as well, these Persian rugs are made of all-natural stuff such as wool, silk, and vegetable dyes, rather than synthetic materials. That is why, apart from just being rugs for floor coverings, they are also considered works of art.

Persian rugs are also recognised for their quality and durability due to their exquisite workmanship. With careful care and maintenance, they will endure for generations and their worth can frequently increase.

This is the craft’s most distiguished characteristic, and the primary reason why these items remain so popular even today. Let’s explore the various kinds of Persian rugs and their design interpretations.

Types of Persian rugs

There are usually three different types of Persian rugs, including city, village, and tribal. Each one bears the name of the town or tribe that produced it.

1. City rugs

The city rugs are known for their superior quality and are woven in organised workshops by weavers who follow a layout blueprint on paper. The Iranian city rug weavers are recognised as “master weavers”, and some of them sign their work as if it were a work of art. The majority of city weavers are men, and weaving is often their sole source of income. These types of city rugs includes those from Nain, Tabriz, Qum, and Esfahan.