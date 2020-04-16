110 new Covid-19 cases but still lower than recoveries: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The number of new positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia has risen back to three digits at 110, but it was still lower than the number of recoveries.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cases reported as of noon today brought the cumulative total in the country to 5,182 cases.

However, the number of patients who have recovered and were discharged today continued to show a positive trend at 119, which was more than the new cases, he said.

Yesterday, the number of new cases reported was 85, the first time it dipped below 100 since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18.

“This brings the cumulative cases who have recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged to 2,766, or 53.4% of the total number of cases,” he said a daily media briefing on Covid-19 at the Health Ministry, here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of active Covid-19 cases with infectivity was 2,332, and they have been isolated and treated.

He said 56 of the cases were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit and 29 of this number were on ventilators.

One more fatality was reported, bringing the death toll in the country to 84, or 1.62% of the total number of cases, he added.

He said the 84th death (Case 4,711) was a 66-year-old Malaysian man with a history of heart disease and high blood pressure.

“He was admitted to Hospital Kuala Lumpur on April 9, 2020 and was confirmed to have died at 12.55pm on April 15. The Health Ministry would like to convey its condolences to his family,” he added. - Bernama