157 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, tally surpasses 45,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported another 157 cases of Covid-19 infection over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 45,140 cases.

According to the brief noon data released by its Ministry of Health (MOH), there were 20 cases in the community involving 12 locals or permanent residents and eight work pass holders.

In addition, MOH said there were three imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The ministry noted that the vast majority of today’s cases were still work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 601 of its cases as imported, 1,962 as community cases and 42,420 dorm residents.

As at noon yesterday, 40,717 or about 90.5% of the patients have fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 208 confirmed cases still in hospital yesterday, with two in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

The statement added that 4,032 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

So far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19, with the first two fatalities reported on March 21.

Only one new cluster was identified yesterday at Micron Semiconductor Asia Pte Ltd of North Coast Drive. - Bernama