202 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, six in community

SINGAPORE: Singapore, which is now into the second week of Phase Two of reopening, today confirmed 202 new cases of Covid-19 infection with six cases in the community.

Since the Phase Two reopening kicked in on June 19, Singapore has recorded not more than 300 new cases daily.

In brief noon data released today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the community cases involved four Singaporeans or permanent residents and two work pass holders, while the other new cases were migrant workers living in dormitories.

This brings the republic’s infection tally to 43,661 cases, with the first case being detected on Jan 23.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 1,868 of its cases as community-linked, 581 as imported cases, and 41,010 involving foreign workers in dorms.

As at noon yesterday, 37,508 or about 87% of the total number of patients had fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 184 confirmed cases still in hospital yesterday, with one in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

The statement added that 5,741 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19, with the first two fatalities reported on March 21.

As there have been no more cases linked to the dormitories at 15A Senoko Way and 65 & 67 Tuas View Walk 2 for the past two incubation periods, the clusters have now been closed.

Only one cluster was identified yesterday, a dormitory at 5 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace. - Bernama