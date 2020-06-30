246 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore with six within community

SINGAPORE: Singapore today reported 246 new cases of Covid-19 infection with six cases in the community, bringing the republic’s tally to 43,907 cases.

In its brief noon data released today, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the community cases involved three Singaporeans or permanent residents and three work pass holders.

The rest of the new cases were migrant workers living in dormitories.

In its full data released late yesterday, Singapore classified 1,874 of its cases as community-linked, 581 as imported cases, and 41,206 involving foreign workers in dorms.

As at noon yesterday, 37,985 or about 87% of the total number of patients had fully recovered and been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There were 197 confirmed cases still in hospital yesterday with one in the intensive care unit, said the ministry.

The statement added that 5,453 patients who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Thus far, 26 people have died in the city-state from complications due to Covid-19 with the first two fatalities reported on March 21.

Three new clusters were identified yesterday, involving dormitories at 38 Woodlands Industrial Park E1; 210 Woodlands Industrial Park E5; and 170 Woodlands Industrial Park E7.

In a separate statement, Ministry of Manpower said to date 241 dormitories and 21 Blocks for Recovered Workers (BRWs) in 14 Purpose-Built Dormitories (PBDs) cleared of Covid-19.

As of June 28, a total of 87,000 workers have recovered or been tested to be free from the virus and are in cleared premises, said the ministry. - Bernama