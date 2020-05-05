632 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, total surpasses 19,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore has preliminarily confirmed an additional 632 cases of Covid-19 infection, bringing the latest tally to 19,410.

Its Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement attributed the “vast majority” of the cases to foreign workers staying at dormitories while only nine cases involved Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

The ministry is still working on the details of the cases and will provide an update later in the day.

In a detailed data released late Monday, Singapore has so far classified 1,229 as community cases, 579 as imported cases, and 577 cases involving work permit holders not residing in dorms.

Foreign workers at dorms, meanwhile, dominated Monday’s tally of 18,778, taking 87.3% or 16,393 cases.

As there have been no more cases linked to Little Gems Preschool at Ang Mo Kio Street and the dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop for the past two incubation periods, the clusters have now been closed.

The republic has also identified three new clusters on Monday, with the largest cluster, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol so far recording 2,510 confirmed cases.

The ministry said to date 1,457 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged while 25 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and 18 have died. - Bernama