7 Covid-19 cases reported today, no local infections (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia created two records of sorts today.

There were no new local transmissions of Covid-19 among Malaysians for the first time since the movement control order (MCO) was imposed on March 18.

Also today, 281 people were discharged, the highest number of patients to recover in a single day.

Another piece of good news was that there were no casualties either, keeping the death toll at 117.

There were no new cases either at the immigration detention centres, nor were there pending cases waiting for results.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the seven new cases reported as of noon today, six were imported and the last one was a migrant worker.

Six patients remain in intensive car, with one still requiring a ventilator.

Noor Hisham said that if everyone adhered to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) the country could eventually break the chain of Covid-19 infection without the need for a vaccine.

He cited the case of New Zealand that has managed to eradicate the infection without any vaccine.

He also pointed out that Malaysia has already had a record of such a feat - the country successfully dealt with the SARS epidemic, also without vaccine.

“As long as the people continue to comply with the SOP we can flatten the curve of infection,” he said a his daily media briefing.

“We can aim for zero cases and it will be possible as long as we work together,” he said.

Noor Hisham said the rate of infection in the country is below the projected rate because the people have been following the SOPs.

He said the government is planning for a soft landing by slowly opening more economic sectors but this can only happen if the Covid-19 epidemic is brought under control.

“The government has decided that all those who return from abroad should undergo a 14-day compulsory home quarantine. If they insist on being quarantined at hotels, they have to bear the cost. It has become too costly for the government to continue with hotel quarantine,” he said.

Noor Hisham pointed out that with the MySejahtera app, it is now easier to monitor those under home quarantine. All those under quarantine are required to register with MySejahtera and wear a wristband. Ministry officials will check on them from time to time.

Noor Hisham said it is likely that all three strains of the coronavirus are present in Malaysia.

He said that while Malaysian had the B-strain in the initial period, the other strains could have been brought home by returnees.

Noor Hisham said the one case involving a foreign worker was detected as he was about to start a new job.

He said it would be best if all workers who are about to start a new job be tested for the Covid-19 virus.