9 new Covid-19 cases, only 1 local transmission involving M’sian

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia recorded nine new Covid-19 cases today, although seven of those were imported, according to the Health Ministry.

In a statement today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah claimed that there were only two locally-transmitted infections reported as of 12pm, of which one involved a Malaysian and the other a foreigner.

“The infected Malaysian is from Kedah, and is part of the Sivagangga cluster. As for the foreigner, the case is in Selangor, and is from the Bukit Tiram Cluster,” he said.

Noor Hisham said of the seven imported cases, five of the infected were Malaysians, while the remaining two were non-citizens.

The nine new infections today bring the total Covid-19 cases in the country to 8,985.

Noor Hisham added that three individuals have been cleared of the coronavirus today, and have been allowed to return home, bringing the total recovery to 8,647 (or 96.2% of the overall cases).

Based on this latest development, there are now 213 active Covid-19 cases.

There were also no new deaths reported today, meaning the cumulative number of people to have succumbed to the virus remains at 125 (or 1.39% of the overall cases).

Noor Hisham said currently, there are two positive cases who are receiving treatment at the intensive care unit, of which one requires ventilator support.