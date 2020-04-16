All 124 M’sians in Russia are in good health, not considered stranded, says FM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry has emphasised that all 124 Malaysians, most of whom are students and professionals residing in Moscow, Russia, are in good health and high spirits.

The ministry, in a statement, said the Embassy of Malaysia in Moscow has ascertained that all affected Malaysians in Russia have the means to secure accommodation, food and shelter until the enforced shutdown is lifted.

“They are not considered stranded,“ the statement said, clarifying Bernama’s report yesterday (April 15) titled “All 124 Malaysians Stranded in Russia Express Urgent Desire to Return Home, Says Embassy”.

The statement said the ministry, through the embassy, is in close contact with all Malaysians to ensure their well-being are taken care off.

“The ministry is ready to extend necessary consular assistance, if needed. During an engagement with Malaysian student representatives, they were made to understand of Malaysian government’s position that students abroad should continue to remain in place.

“However, they were under the impression that the government is in the midst of evacuating all Malaysians including students abroad,“ it added.

The ministry said that it is of the view that the desire of this group to urgently return to Malaysia is fueled mainly by the rising number of Covid-19 cases all over the world. - Bernama