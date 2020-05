KUALA LUMPUR: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which came into force yesterday not only allowed almost all economic and social sectors to reopen, but saw roadblocks being reduced.

Although roadblocks have been reduced, this does not mean that those who disobey the rules during the CMCO will be let off easy by the police instead they can still be subject to legal action.

With the implementation of the CMCO, the police will restructure roadblock operations with blocks being set up only at specific locations besides focus on compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), in addition to crime prevention and border control operations.

A check by Bernama around the country found that roadblocks have been reduced as vehicles begin to fill the roads, especially in the country’s capital and state capitals, following the re-opening of almost all economic sectors and businesses from yesterday. But the movement of vehicles was seen to be smooth.

In Kelantan, state police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan had previously set up roadblocks at 36 locations but after the CMCO came into force, the blocks were reduced to just 19 with personnel previously serving on roadblocks carrying out crime prevention patrols.

The same thing has been done in Terengganu with the number of roadblocks in the state reduced to 20 compared to 49 previously, and police are now focusing more on tightening control and monitoring public areas to ensure compliance of standard operating procedures on social distancing is practiced.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik, said they continued to tighten control at every gate of the state border including the ‘rat lanes’ and Sultan Mahmud Airport in Kuala Nerus to prevent entry of Covid-19 clusters from outside Terengganu.

“I have instructed personnel to conduct thorough inspections. Without a strong letter or purpose, people from outside cannot enter Terengganu,” he said.

In Penang, state police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said roadblocks were reduced from 44 to 24 with a focus on border areas to ensure that people do not travel across the state without a valid reason.

The Selangor police also focused on the enforcement of social distancing practices among the people during the implementation of the CMCO.

Selangor police Ops Covid-19 special spokesman, ACP Muhammad Yazid Muhammad Yew said security forces would intensify patrols and inspections at public places, particularly at shopping malls, supermarkets, places of recreation and factories.

Kuala Lumpur police have set up a monitoring team to ensure that the Health Ministry’s SOPs especially social distancing is always practised by the people.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said his team would monitor throughout the implementation of the CMCO starting yesterday and would advise as well as warn the people not to gather in crowds.

In Johor, state police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said he had set up a monitoring team to intensify patrols to ensure that the industries and sectors allowed to operate comply with the prescribed procedures.

“We will also move personnel involved in roadblock operations in coastal areas to monitor migrant smuggling activities under ‘Op Pintas Bersepadu Selatan’,” he said. — Bernama