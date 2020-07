PETALING JAYA: Ten new Covid-19-positive were detected as of 12pm today, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,658.

Out of the 10 cases, seven were import cases from Malaysians who returned home from abroad, while the remainder were locally transmitted, the Health Ministry said today.

There were no fatalities recorded today, maintaining the death toll at 121.

The Ministry noted that only two cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with both requiring respiratory assistance.

Fifteen patients have successfully received treatment and been discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,461, which accounts for 97.72% of the total number of infections in the country.

The number of active cases in the country now is 76.