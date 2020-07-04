Covid-19: 10 new cases, 15 recoveries (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Ten new cases of Covid-19 was detected as of 12 pm today, which raised the total number of cases in the nation to 8,658.

The additional 10 cases also brings the number of active cases in the country to 76.

The Health Ministry, through an infographic shared on its Facebook page said that out of the 10 cases, 7 were import cases and the remaining three were locally transmitted cases.

They also said the number of deaths remained at 121, with no new deaths reported.

The ministry noted that only two cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) however both require respiratory aid.

15 patients were reported to have recovered and have been discharged today, which brings the total number of cured cases in the country to 8,461, or 97.72 % of the total number of infection cases in the country.

In addition, Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement soon after, announced the end of the Pudu cluster of infections.

He explained that the cluster was first detected on May 10, when a construction worker had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“As of July 3, 2020, 3,387 people were screened and 80 cases of Covid-19 was detected.

“97.5% non-Malaysians made up the total of the cluster which consists of six Bangladeshis, Seven of Myanmar nationality, two Indonesians and two Malaysians,“ Noor Hisham said.

Hisham further stated that that the reason behind the rapid spread of the coronavirus within the cluster was because of tight spaces and living quarters.

“Administrative control was implemented for this cluster and its area with the help of various agencies who carried out Active Case Detection and subsequent infection control measures.”

“The Health Ministry would like to thank all those who have contributed their service in the activities related to this cluster,” Noor Hisham said.