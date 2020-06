PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) announced 31 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 8,369 with no deaths reported today.

Health director general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said in his daily press briefing today that out of the 31 new positive cases, 11 were imported cases while the other remaining 20 were through local transmissions from which only one involved a Malaysian patient.

“Out of the 20 cases which were through local transmission, 19 of them are foreigners and only one patient is a Malaysian citizen who is from Ulu Klang Selangor, from the Tahfiz school cluster,“ he said.

He said the 19 cases involving foreigners, comprise of 16 cases from Pedas, Negri Sembilan cluster, one each at the Tahfiz cluster in Kampung Sungai Lui, Selangor, the cleaning company and construction site clusters from Kuala Lumpur respectively.

To date there are 1,186 active cases currently being treated till date and the death toll remains at 118.

Hisham said there are five patients who are in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He added, 51 patients have received successful treatment and been discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 7,065.