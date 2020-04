PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has recorded good progress in its fight against Covid-19, with the number of fully recovered patients who have been discharged so far rising to 2,478, or 49.7 per cent of the cumulative total of positive cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of patients who recovered and were discharged today was 202, which is more than the 170 new positive cases recorded as of noon today. The latest cases bring the cumulative total to 4,987.

“After deducting the number of discharged cases and deaths from the cumulative total, the number of active Covid-19 cases with infectivity is 2,427. They have been isolated and treated,” he said at a daily media briefing on Covid-19 at the Health Ministry here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said another five fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 82. - Bernama