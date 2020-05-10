Covid-19: List of fake news on social media as of 10am, May 10 - KKMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Miri Disaster Management Committee in Sarawak denies allegation in an article in Mandarin that residents in Desa Pujut have yet to receive face masks and that there is abuse in distribution of face masks in Miri.

The committee clarified that distribution in Miri started on April 25 and that 1,182 face masks were distributed to heads of households (KIR) in Desa Pujut 1 while KIR in Desa Pujut 2 received 1,537 pieces.

According to the committee, distribution (of face masks) to Miri City residents is ongoing and that any queries can be directed to the Miri Division Disaster Operations Centre which can be reached at 085-322737 or Miri City Council at 085-433501.

2. The Johor Health Department (JKNJ) denies that Econsave Taman Daya, Johor Baru was closed because positive Covid-19 cases were detected there as viralled on social media. JKNJ explained that the Econsave premises was supposed to be shut from May 6 to 19, 2020 for cleaning work but was reopened on May 7 after the said work was successfully completed.

— Bernama