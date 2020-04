KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the morning update from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team on countering fake news on Covid-19 on social media.

1. The Social Security Organisation (Socso) denies the authenticity of a Covid-19 Screening Test advertisement issued by a company that claims to be a panel company registered with Socso.

Socso clarified that to date, it has yet to finalise requirements, guidelines, panel clinics and hospitals for the Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) for workers in sectors allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

2. Tekun Nasional denies appointing any agents or third parties in managing applications for Skim Pembiayaan Pemulihan Perniagaan Sektor Mikro or Covid Business Recovery-Micro (CBRM) and stressed that all applications related to CBRM must be made online at https://fas.tekun.gov.my/cbrm

— Bernama