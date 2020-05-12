CPRC hospital services to be used as crisis coordination centre

KUALA LUMPUR: The Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (hospital services) will be used as a hospital services coordination centre for all forms of crisis in the future, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

He said the centre will be equipped with the latest telecommunications system to facilitate video-conferencing and to make decisions concerning Covid-19 management.

“CPRC Hospital Services will meet every day, including weekdays and public holidays during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It will use a system specifically developed for this pandemic for the purpose of monitoring Covid-19 hospital beds, intensive care unit beds and low-risk treatment and quarantine centres nationwide (CPRC Hospital Services Dashboard).

“Strategies have been lined up and decisions are made by the hospital using the data sent to the system daily,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a posting on his official Facebook account today.

He said CPRC (hospital services) was set up to fight Covid-19 in a more effective manner, especially when it comes to patient management in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said there are 8,821 beds available for Covid-19 patients in hospitals and low-risk quarantine and treatment centres, of which 14 percent have been used so far.

“They are from a total of 118 Health Ministry (MOH) hospitals and two university hospitals used for Covid-19 screenings. For Covid-19 treatment, 40 hospitals, including two university hospitals have been identified with a current capacity of 4,946 beds.

“At the same time, there are 26 low-risk quarantine and treatment centres with a capacity of 3,875 beds for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and who are stable.

“Hospital bed usage at the moment is low as active Covid-19 cases are declining with many recoveries.

Besides mentioning that there are also 15 MOH hospital laboratories that carry out Covid-19 testing, Dr Noor Hisham said the majority of these laboratories have begun using automated platforms such as automated extractors to speed up the testing process. - Bernama