PETALING JAYA: Customers required to register their basic particulars before entering business premises are reminded to fill in their correct details according to their MyKad.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his ministry has been informed that people have been providing fake names and contact numbers.

“Some business owners noticed people writing down their names as ‘Superman’, ‘Batman’ and such, when entering a shop during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“To top it off they have also provided fake contact numbers, this is not right, “ Ismail said during his daily non-Health Covid-19 briefing today.

This has led to business owners and employees having to jot down customers’ details.

Ismail pointed out that the reason the information is required is because there might be a need to contact these customers.

“If a person who had visited a shop tested positive for Covid-19 it would be imperative that the authorities contact them.

“Name and contacts numbers are taken down to ensure public health and safety and to avoid the spread of the virus” he reiterated.

Contact tracing would be very difficult without correct details he stated.

Ismail also warned parents against taking their children aged below 12 and the elderly, to shopping centres.

He raised this concern on learning that many parents are still adamant on the government’s advice.

“At present, we cannot take any action against those who ignore our advice as there is no law or regulation that permits such action but we are holding discussions with the Health Ministry, Attorney General and National Security Council. Some kind of regulations might need to be drafted for action to be taken against these irresponsible individuals,” he said.

On varsity students unable to return to Sabah, Ismail said this was due to insufficient quarantine space in Sabah.

After discussions between the state government, the Health and Higher Education Ministry, he said it was agreed that be allowed to return home.

“We took into consideration that the students had been isolated on campus for a month and the area is a green zone.

“The one month isolation is long enough to determine if a person has the virus. But before they go back they must undergo a swab test,“ he said.

These university students will not need to be quarantined on arrival in Sabah but they should self isolated at home., he said.