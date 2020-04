KUALA LUMPUR: Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas) has contributed RM10 million through Dana Ihsan Covid-19 Iltizam to provide assistance to hospitals, medical frontliners, affected families and communities, small and medium-sized (SME) businesses as well as eligible staff of its portfolio companies.

Chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda said it is an unprecedented time as the world and the country battle against the pandemic that began as a health crisis and has now become a major economic as well as humanitarian issue.

“As the impact of Covid-19 deepens, we at Ekuinas are moved to do our part as a responsible corporate citizen to help those in this hour of need through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) unit, Iltizam,” he said in a statement today.

Ekuinas’ contribution consists of medical equipment for hospitals, food and apparel provisions for doctors, patients and the urban poor, financial support for the families of selected past and current trainees of Ekuinas’ graduate trainee programme, as well as enterprises under Ekuinas’ entrepreneurship mentoring programme.

The group also contributed financial aid for eligible new students who will be attending educational institutions under Ekuinas’ portfolio of companies, financial assistance for eligible employees of Ekuinas’ portfolio companies as well as digitalisation support for Bumiputera SMEs.

Iltizam by Ekuinas is a CSR initiative launched in 2016 with the aim to empower and nurture the growth of underserved communities in Malaysia. — Bernama