Health Ministry: 13 new Covid-19 cases, 5 local transmissions (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: After two days of zero local Covid-19 transmissions, Malaysia recorded five such cases today, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that out of the 13 new cases reported today, the five local transmissions involved three Malaysians and two foreigners, thus taking the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia to 8,696.

“Of the three local transmissions involving Malaysians, two patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital while one was detected at a workplace screening in Kuala Lumpur.

“As for the two local transmissions among foreigners, they were detected during a screening process at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot prior to being sent back to their home countries,” he said at a Covid-19 press conference, here today.

He said the other eight were imported cases involving six Malaysians and two permanent residents who were infected abroad. - Bernama