Health Ministry: 2 new cases of Covid-19 detected today (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Only two new cases of Covid-19 were reported as of noon today. Of the two, one is an imported cases.

The Health Ministry also announced in its official Facebook page that there were no fatalities, leaving the death toll at 121.

With the additional cases, there are now 164 active cases, while the national tally has reached 8,639.

Of the new cases, one is a Sabahan who was infected locally and the other is a man from Selangor who has just returned from Egypt.

Yesterday, 20 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 8,354.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement later that four patients are still in intensive care and one of them requires a ventilator.

He also noted that the nation’s recovery from the pandemic has already begun. “Since the recovery movement control order (RMCO) was put in place on June 10, there has been only 303 new cases.”

The daily increase in the number cases has remained in the low double or single digits.

“Most of the economic sectors have opened and are operating at full capacity, yet the transmission rate is still under control,” he added.

Noor Hisham said this proved that the country is already recovering from the pandemic, but stressed that this is seem in terms of balancing saving lives and livelihood.

He ended by citing a statement by World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom, who said that “we all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives. But the hard reality is this is not even close to being over.”