Health Ministry announces 21 new Covid-19 cases, 76 recoveries, no deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry announced that as of 12pm today, there were 21 positive Covid-19 cases reported, with the total number of positive cases rising to 8,556.

“The total number of active cases are 289 cases, with 3 positive cases under intensive care unit (ICU),“ said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a press statement today.

He added 76 cases have recovered and been discharged from hospital, making the total number of recoveries rise to 8,146.

He also said no death occurred today, maintaining the total number of deaths at 121.

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said there exists a new cluster of Covid-19 infections in Labu Lanjut, Sepang, where five positive cases have been detected so far.

“The index case is a patient treated for Acute Respiratory Infection at Serdang Hospital where the patient was detected as positive on June 5,“ he said.

He said contact tracing was conducted and it was found that the patient’s four family members, consisting of two children and two grandchildren, were also found to be Covid-19 positive.

“Three of these family members stay with the patient while one more resides elsewhere,“ he said.

Investigation and further contact tracing was then conducted and 29 people were identified and screened.

Of this total, 25 were found to be negative.

“The source of the cluster’s infection remains in investigation, but it is suspected that the transmission could be related to visitation activities,“ he added.